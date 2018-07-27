CIRCOR International +8% on Q2 earnings beat

CIRCOR International (CIR +8.3% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 99% Y/Y to $301.4M and orders of $309.4M (+116% Y/Y).

Segment sales and orders: Industrial $131.1M (+341% Y/Y) and $136.7M (357% Y/Y); Energy $112.8M (+40% Y/Y) and $113.2M (+55% Y/Y); and Aerospace & Defense $57.5M (+33% Y/Y) and $59.4M (+49% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall margins: Gross declined by 225 bps to 29.3%; operating declined by 490 bps to 2.7%; adj. operating improved by 20 bps to 8.2% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 143 bps to 11.4%.

Q2 Segment operating margins: Industrial declined by 500 bps to 11.5%; Energy declined by 230 bps to 8.2% and Aerospace & Defense improved by 210 bps to 12.2%.

SG&A expenses were $77.99M up by 104.1% Y/Y.

Company reported a negative free cash flow of $5.9M compared to $0.3M a year ago.

3Q18 Outlook: Revenue $290-300M vs $287.47M consensus and Adj. EPS $0.45-0.55 vs $0.55 consensus.

Previously: CIRCOR beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (July 26)