Omnicell +13.4% on Q2 beats, in-line guide, analyst actions

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) pops 13.4% on Q2 results that beat EPS estimates and met on revenue with a 4% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has revenue from $200M to $206M (consensus: $203.07M) and EPS at $0.52 to $0.57 (consensus: $0.57).

In-line FY18 guidance has revenue of $780M to $800M (consensus: $791.02M) and EPS of $1.90 to $2.05 (consensus: $1.95).

Press release.

Analyst actions: Oppenheimer maintains an Outperform rating on Omnicell but raises the price target from $52 to $59.

Craig-Hallum upgrades Omnicell from Hold to Buy and raises the target from $50 to $65.

Previously: Omnicell beats by $0.07, revenue in-line (July 26)