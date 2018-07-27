More on National Oilwell Varco Q2 results

National Oilwell Varco (NOV +5.2% ) reports Q2 operating profit of $52M, as compared to loss of $62M last year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 266bps to 10.7%.

Sales by segment: Wellbore Technologies: $793M (+29%); Completion & Production Solutions: $738M (+13%); Rig Technologies: $651M (+19%).

“Our team executed well and delivered double-digit sequential sales growth across all three of our business segments during the second quarter,” commented Clay Williams Chairman, President, and CEO. “We achieved several notable milestones during the quarter, including securing the largest land rig order ever placed, which was associated with the creation of our previously announced drilling equipment joint venture with Saudi Aramco.”

