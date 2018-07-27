WisdomTree slips as Q2 AUM growth comes from acquisition

WisdomTree (WETF -2.3% ) slips as Q2 adjusted EPS came in line with consensus and assets under management only improved due to its acquisition of ETF Securities completed in April.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 9 cents compares with 8 cents in Q1 and 6 cents a year ago.

Average global AUM increased to $61.3B from $47.7B in Q1, primarily due to $17.6B of AUM acquired and partly offset by net outflows of $1.3B and market depreciation.

U.S.-listed ETF assets under management fell 3.6% to $41.3B at June 30, 2018 from March 31, 2018, primarily due to $1.23B of net outflows.

International-listed ETPs' AUM was $18.6B at Q2 end, up from $2.08B at March 31, 2018, mostly due to acquiring $17.6B of AUM.

Advisory fees of $73.8M rose 26% from Q1 and 32% from a year ago.

Source: Press Release

