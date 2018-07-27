Med tech stocks mired in the red following Edwards, Mettler-Toledo results

Medical device and equipment makers show relative weakness after large-cap peers Edwards Lifesciences (EW -9.3%) and Mettler-Toledo (MTD -3.5%) reported Q2 results (I, II) that disappointed investors.
EW drags down peers in the S&P Health Care Equipment Index, including ABMD -3.1%, VAR -2%, ISRG -1.7% and BAX -1.7%.
MTD fell more than 5% before paring some loses as Jefferies warns the stock may be range-bound as it grows into its premium multiple; also, ILMN -2.5%, SYNH -1.9%, CRL -1.7%, PRAH -1.7%, BIO -1.7%.
Device makers operating in the diabetes space tumble, led by DXCM (DXCM -5.9%), down as much as 9% as FDA approval for Abbott’s (ABT -0.3%) FreeStyle Libre for 14-day wear and a one-hour warm-up served as a negative headline for the company; also, TNDM -6.7%, NVCR -6%, IRTC -5.3%, TCMD -5%, GNMK -4.9%, PODD -2.6%.
Source: Bloomberg First Word
Now read: Is It Too Late To Buy Illumina Stock? »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox