Limoneira acquires Oxnard Lemon Company in California

Limoneira (LMNR +0.1% ) to acquire a packinghouse and related assets of Oxnard Lemon Associates. Terms not disclosed.

The Oxnard Lemon facility consists of a packinghouse and related equipment on 13 acres strategically located less than a mile from the Port of Hueneme and with packing capacity of 4,000,000 cartons per year.

The transaction will have a nominal impact on fiscal 2018 operating results.

The Company expects the acquisition to add $0.08 - $0.10 in EPS ( For FY19), reflecting the addition of 2.0 to 2.5M cartons of additional fruit from Oxnard Lemon's operations.