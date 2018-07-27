Newpark Resources's (NR +3.9% ) President & CEO Paul Howes states, "We're very pleased to report another solid quarter, with both segments continuing to make meaningful strides in the execution of our long-term strategy.

Fluids segment Q2 sales increased 19.3% Y/Y to ~$180M, driven by increase in both land and gulf mexico activities, as well as Woodside project in offshore Australia.

Mats segment sales increased 74.5% and revenues improved in both E&P and non-E&P market sectors; also the company has invested an additional $7M to expand mat rental fleet.

EBITDA margin improved 280bps to 10.4%, and operating margin was 7.4% (+350bps).

