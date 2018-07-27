Investors size up Yum China after Hillhouse report

Yum China (YUMC +4.8% ) is up 4.75% as it tracks back closer to where it stood yesterday following the report of interest by Hillhouse Capital in leading a takeover bid.

KKR is also reported to have interest in the restaurant operator.

Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in on the Yum-Hillhouse development.

"The transformation of traditional bricks-and-mortar consumer business into entities that suit China’s new digital economy has been the primary focus of Hillhouse for the last two to three years," advises BI analyst Catherine Lim.

"The group is arguably one of the most experienced in what works and what will not in China," she notes.

Previously: Yum China skyrockets off its 52-week low (July 26)