Piper Jaffray dips as Q2 misses amid cost-cutting moves

Piper Jaffray (PJC -1.1% ) wanes after Q2 adjusted EPS of 92 cents misses consensus by 12 cents.

The per-share figure fell 33% from Q1 and declined 34% from Q2 2017.

Q2 GAAP EPS fell to 43 cents from 47 cents in Q1 and 89 cents a year ago.

"Our bottom-line results reflect actions to optimize the cost structure in our brokerage businesses," said CEO Chad R. Abraham.

Capital markets adjusted net revenue rose 3.9% from Q1 to $163.0M, but fell 10% from the year-ago quarter; the unit's adjusted pretax operating margin retreated to 10.1% from 13.1% in Q1 and from 15.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Asset management adjusted net revenue fell 2.7% to $10.9M from Q1 and 22% from Q2 2017; adjusted pretax operating margin was 3.9% vs. 3.6% in Q1 and 11.5% a year ago.

"The third quarter of 2018 is off to a solid start as we expect July will be our strongest revenue month of the year thus far," the company said in its press release.

Source: Press Release

