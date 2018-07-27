Proofpoint reports Q2 beats; cyber stocks slide on Imperva miss

Proofpoint (PFPT -6.5% ) reports Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 41% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has upside revenue from $180M to $182M (consensus: $179.98M) and in-line EPS of $0.25 to $0.29 (consensus: $0.26). Raised FY18 guidance has revenue of $705M to $706M (consensus: $706.59M) and upside EPS of $1.12 to $1.19 (consensus: $1.07; was: $1.00 to $1.09).

Peer Imperva’s (IMPV -16.1% ) mixed Q2 with downside and lowered guidance is pulling down cybersecurity stocks.

On the move: Fortinet (FTNT -3.6% ), Zscaler (ZS -4% ), Check Point Software (CHKP -2.1% ), Carbon Black (CBLK -1.6% ), FireEye (FEYE -2.5% ), Fortinet (FTNT -3.6% ), Palo Alto Networks, (PANW -2.4% ), and Okta (OKTA -2.1% ).

