More on Fair Isaac Q3 results
Jul. 27, 2018 12:18 PM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)FICOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Fair Isaac (FICO -0.1%) reports Q3 revenue growth of 12.4% Y/Y to $259.5M, of which Applications revenues were $141.6M (+6% Y/Y); Scores revenues were $92.1M (+32% Y/Y) & Decision Management Software revenues were $25.8M (+7% Y/Y).
- Whereas, Transactional and maintenance were $195.5M (+17.3% Y/Y); Professional services were $43.2M (-1.4% Y/Y) & License were $20.8M (+2% Y/Y).
- Adj. net income of $47.1M (+25.9% Y/Y) & Adj. EPS of $1.51 (+30.2% Y/Y).
- FCF was $72M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- "We drove record revenues even as we continue our transition to more recurring revenues. We continue to execute on our strategy, and remain well positioned for the future." said Will Lansing, CEO.
- 2018 Outlook: Revenue of $1.02B; GAAP net income of $140M; GAAP EPS $4.47; Adj. net income $200M; Adj. EPS of $6.38.
- Previously: FICO misses by $0.12, beats on revenue (July 26)