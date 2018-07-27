Total starts production at Kaombo project offshore Angola

Total (TOT +1.4% ) says it started production at its $16B Kaombo project, currently the biggest deep offshore development in Angola.

TOT says a floating production storage and offloading vessel with a capacity of 115K bbl/day of oil has been successfully brought on stream in Block 32 off the Angolan coast, and plans to tap deposits in the same area with a second similar capacity FPSO starting next year.

TOT says overall production will reach an estimated 230K bbl/day at peak, and the associated gas will be exported to the Angola LNG plant.