LogMeIn -23% on downside Q3, FY guidance

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) plunges 23.4% after Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates but guided downside Q3 with revenue of $302M to $304M (consensus: $312.01M) and EPS of $1.33 to $1.35 (consensus: $1.36).

Downside FY18 guidance has revenue from $1.185B to $1.195B (consensus: $1.22B) and EPS from $5.17 to $5.26 (consensus: $5.27).

Management says it expects “isolated headwinds” in 2H.

Press release.

Analyst action: J.P. Morgan downgrades LogMeIn from Overweight to Neutral citing troubling signs in the collaboration sector and increasing competition that’s squeezing renewal rates.

Previously: LogMein beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (July 26)

Previously: LogMein declares $0.30 dividend (July 26)