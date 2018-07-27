Boyd Gaming added to Hedgeye short idea list; shares give up gains

The company's Q2 earnings beat could prove to be the fundamental peak, says analyst Todd Jordan, adding Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to his firm's best short ideas list.

Limited EBITDA growth thanks to bad demographics, stiff competition, and wage pressure could mean a lower multiple going forward, says Jordan, seeing 20% downside in the stock.

Source: Bloomberg

Up nearly 8% earlier following last night's results, BYD is now flat on the session.

