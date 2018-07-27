Dril-Quip slips 8% post Q2 results

Dril-Quip (DRQ -8.4% ) reports Q2 sales decrease 25.8% to $94.8M, amid challenged offshore environment; the company expects near-term oil prices and offshore rig environment uncertain through 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6M, down from $19.33M last year due to decrease in revenue and current cost base.

Cash balance stood at $$493.4M

For rest of FY18, DRQ expects revenue ~$80M-90M per quarter as a result of book and ship orders moving into 2019, with annual sales of $350-370M

The company is targeting $40M-50M of annualized cost reductions by Q4 2019.

Authorizes up to $100M in share repurchases with no set expiration date.

