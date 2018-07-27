Imperial Oil hit by maintenance cost overruns in wide Q2 earnings miss

Imperial Oil (IMO -1.3% ) is lower after Q2 earnings come in well below analyst expectations, hurt by higher than expected costs from planned maintenance at various projects.

IMO had scheduled maintenance at several projects including a 72-day turnaround at its largest refinery at Strathcona in Alberta, but ~C$250M in related costs, or C$0.31/share, were much bigger than analysts anticipated; total expenses in the quarter jumped 30% to C$9.28B.

Q2 gross production rose to 336K boe/day from 331K boe/day a year earlier but missed some analysts estimates.

IMO also says recovery from Syncrude's June power outage is ongoing, with partial production restored in July and return to full rates expected in September.