CNBC: Viacom to buy AwesomenessTV below $300M

Viacom (VIA +2.6% , VIAB +3.1% ) reportedly has its deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, and it looks like a steal.

The company will announce the acquisition deal at 1 p.m. for a price well under $300M, CNBC reports.

Youth-focused AwesomenessTV, previously part of DreamWorks Animation, was valued at $650M in 2016.

Comcast (CMCSA +0.9% ) is the current majority owner, having bought DreamWorks Animation; Verizon (VZ +1.6% ) and Hearst own the rest, about a quarter of the company each.

A single owner will help to improve focus, as the three current co-parents have differing priorities.

