CNBC: Viacom to buy AwesomenessTV below $300M

Viacom (VIA +2.6%, VIAB +3.1%) reportedly has its deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, and it looks like a steal.
The company will announce the acquisition deal at 1 p.m. for a price well under $300M, CNBC reports.
Youth-focused AwesomenessTV, previously part of DreamWorks Animation, was valued at $650M in 2016.
Comcast (CMCSA +0.9%) is the current majority owner, having bought DreamWorks Animation; Verizon (VZ +1.6%) and Hearst own the rest, about a quarter of the company each.
A single owner will help to improve focus, as the three current co-parents have differing priorities.
Previously: Viacom in talks to acquire AwesomenessTV (Jul. 25 2018)
