DMC Global down 20% post Q2 results

DMC Global (BOOM -20% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 71.5% Y/Y to $80.91M reflecting continued strong demand for DynaEnergetics' intrinsically safe detonators and perforating systems.

Q2 Overall margins: Gross improved by 338 bps to 33.1%; operating improved by 844 bps to 12.6% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 460 bps to 17.2%.

DynaEnergetics results: Sales $58.9M (+120% Y/Y), gross margin 36.9% up by 320 bps , operating margin of 20.7% up by 1,331 bps and Adj. EBITDA of $13.8M (+232% Y/Y).

NobelClad results: Sales $22.02M (+8% Y/Y), gross margin 23.3% down by 150 bps , operating margin of 7.7% down by 366 bps , Adj. EBITDA of $2.74M (-18% Y/Y), order backlog of $37M and book-to-bill ratio of 1.08.

In Q2 company generated $1.4M in cash from operating activities and reported cash & cash equivalents of $6.6M as of June 30, 2018.

Net debt was $28M as of June 30, 2018, compared to $9M year ago. The increase relates to increased working capital requirements associated with growth at DynaEnergetics.

3Q18 Guidance: Sales $82-85M; SG&A $16-17M; ADj. EBITDA $14-15M and interest expense $550k.

FY18 Guidance: $310-325M; EPS $1.80-2; Adj. EBITDA $55-60M; gross margin 33-34%; SG&A $60-65M; interest expense $2-2.25M and effective tax rate 28-30%.

Previously: DMC Global beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 26)