China's June industrial profit growth eases as trade risks rise

Chinese industrial companies profit advanced 20% Y/Y in June to $96.7B from 21.1 in May.

The jump in producer prices accelerated to the fastest pace in June, bolstered the gain even as industrial output slowed more than expected. With factory inflation forecast to slow this year and proposed tariffs weighing on orders, such resurgence in earnings may not be sustainable.

The profit boom benefits state companies more than others. Profits of state companies surged 31.5 percent in the first six months from a year earlier versus a 10 percent gain at the private firms and a 8.7 percent rise at the foreign ones.

Source: Investing.com