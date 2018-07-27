Eastman Chemical nixes effort to sell Texas ethylene plants

Eastman Chemical (EMN -1.9% ) says it is dropping plans to sell ethylene plants in Longview, Tex., following several years of talks with various parties, CFO Curt Espeland said during today's earnings conference call.

“Current market conditions, combined with the current geopolitical environment on trade has made it very difficult to move forward at this time” with a sale of the Texas plants, Espeland said, referring the wave of new plants that has cut spot prices for ethylene, as well as the current trade dispute in which China is targeting $2.2B in annual imports of chemicals.

EMN says it will run the plants at reduced rates to limit the hit to earnings from selling low-priced ethylene, and will change raw materials to minimize ethylene production in favor of propylene, which is used for higher value products.

EMN reported slightly better than expected Q2 earnings and reaffirmed FY 2018 EPS growth of 10%-14%.