Invitation Homes' `worry-free' model may have some cracks: Reuters

Invitation Homes (INVH -0.9% ), the owner and operator of homes for lease, may advertise rentals of single-family homes as "worry free" to prospective tenants, but some renters haven't found that to be the case, Reuters reports.

The article describes a number of cases where tenants complained of leaky pipes, spider infestations, mold, and flooding, among other issues, and said the company wasn't quick to fix them.

Invitation, and some other large companies that buy houses to rent them out, financed their growth by selling billions of dollars in bonds--similar to mortgage-backed securities--to pension funds and other financial institutions.

Industry critics say that keeping up on payments to bond investors may lead the house-rental company to skimp on maintenance costs and boost rents and fees.

Invitation Homes' COO disputed the claims, saying when there's a problem the company works hard to resolve it.

