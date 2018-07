Universal Logistics Holdings up 7.3% post Q2 results

Universal Logistics (ULH +7.3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 19.9% Y/Y to $365.9M, of which Truckload was 82.6M (+7.7% Y/Y); Brokerage 92.5M (+43% Y/Y); Intermodal 54.9M (+41.9% Y/Y); Dedicated 28.7M (+17.6% Y/Y) & Value-added of 107.2M (+6.6% Y/Y).

Truckload Services: Number of loads 74,878 (-2.2% Y/Y); Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges $976 (+12.7% Y/Y); Average length of haul 342 (-2.6% Y/Y); Average number of tractors were 1,792 (-8.5% Y/Y).

Brokerage Services: Number of loads 53,101 (+8.9% Y/Y); Average operating revenue per load $1,659 (+30.1% Y/Y); Average length of haul 582 (+6.2% Y/Y).

Intermodal Services: Number of loads 98,468 (+12% Y/Y); Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges $493 (+27.4% Y/Y); Number of depots 14 (+16.7% Y/Y); Average number of tractors were 1,030 (+11.5% Y/Y).

Dedicated Services: Number of loads 61,732 (+18% Y/Y); Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges $358 (-8% Y/Y); Average length of haul 183 (-9.9% Y/Y); Average number of tractors were 722 (-11.1% Y/Y).

EBITDA margin increased 490 bps to 10.9%.

Cash and equivalents totalled to $1.7M and marketable securities were $12.5M.

Outstanding debt was $273.4M with Capex of $24.3M.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share payable on August 16, 2018.

