U.S. rig count, oil rigs edge higher in latest Baker Hughes survey

The total U.S. rig count rose by 2 to 1,048 after falling by 8 last week, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The active oil rig count gained 3 to 861 and gas rigs lost 1 to 186; one rig remains classified as miscellaneous.

September WTI crude currently -1.6% at $69.30/bbl.

