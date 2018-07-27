Beazer and TRI Pointe lead homebuilders down as Q2 net new orders decline

Beazer Homes (BZH -8.3% ) and TRI Pointe Homes (TPH -7.8% ) both take a tumble as both homebuilders report declining net new orders and increasing cancellation rates in Q2.

Beazer, which reported Q2 results after the market close yesterday, says Q2 net new home orders fell 9.1% from a year ago to 1,450. Its cancellation rate rose 170 basis points to 18.6% from 16,9% a year ago.

TRI Pointe, meanwhile reports new new home orders fell 7% to 1,343 as its cancellation increased to 16% from 15%.

The S&P 600 Homebuilding Sub-Industry Index falls 2.5% in afternoon trading and has fallen 8.3% in the past five trading days.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF(NAIL -4.1% ) has fallen 15% in the past week.

Other homebuilders are also down today: Toll Brothers (TOL -1.5% ), Lennar (LEN -1.7% ), PulteGroup (PHM -3.2% ), D.R. Horton (DHI -0.2% ), Hovnanian (HOV -4.7% ), M/I Homes (MHO -2.8% ).

