Analysts praise Atlassian's "frankly brilliant" HipChat sale

Jefferies maintains a Hold rating on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) but raises the price target from $64 to $70.

Analyst John DiFucci cites the sale of HipChat to Slack, saying the deal “makes sense to us, especially since the product approach of both of these companies and their focus on the customer is similar.”

Canaccord Genuity’s Richard Davis calls the sale “logical, impressive and frankly brilliant” and rates Atlassian at Buy with an $85 price target.

Atlassian shares are up 11.3% to $74.41.

Previously: Atlassian +22.7% on Q4 beats, HipChat sale to Slack (July 26)