Charter dips as NY State revokes TWC merger approval

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) dipped as much as 2.2% in recent minutes on the heels of a vote by New York State to revoke its approval of Charter's buyout of Time Warner Cable.

New York's Public Service Commission says Charter has failed to abide by conditions set for approving the merger.

It's ordering Charter to produce a plan to "effect an orderly transition" to a successor provider -- in other words, to sell its New York business to another party.

It's fining the company $3M as well.