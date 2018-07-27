THR: Viacom seals AwesomenessTV deal for $25M

Viacom (VIA +3%, VIAB +2.9%) confirms it's acquiring AwesomenessTV, but doesn't say anything about the price, as expected.
But The Hollywood Reporter says the deal is for $25M (plus some debt) -- far below a 2016 valuation of $650M, turning a bargain buy into a megabargain.
THR had earlier reported that the deal could be had for as low as $300M.
The deal simplifies structure for Awesomeness vs. its previous holding by three owners (CMCSA +0.7%, VZ +1.7% and Hearst), all of whom apparently took on a heavy value decline in the past couple of years.
