THR: Viacom seals AwesomenessTV deal for $25M

Viacom (VIA +3% , VIAB +2.9% ) confirms it's acquiring AwesomenessTV, but doesn't say anything about the price, as expected.

But The Hollywood Reporter says the deal is for $25M (plus some debt) -- far below a 2016 valuation of $650M, turning a bargain buy into a megabargain.

THR had earlier reported that the deal could be had for as low as $300M.