Bloomberg: Tyson near deal to buy Keystone Foods for as much as #4B

Tyson Foods (TSN) is close to a deal to acquire Keystone Foods, which supplies chicken nuggets to McDonald's, from Brazil's Marfrig Global Foods for as much as $3B, Bloomberg reports.

Marfrig said in May that it selected five bidders for the final phase of the sale process, and TSN now is said to be in exclusive talks about a potential deal.

Keystone's 2017 revenues totaled $2.8B, nearly 70% from the U.S., and its operations cover seven U.S. states as well as South Korea, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia.