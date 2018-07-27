Groupon -7.4% as IBM wins $83.5M patent case (update)

A jury awards IBM (NYSE:IBM) $83.5M after finding that Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) infringed on four of its e-commerce patents.

IBM alleged Groupon built its business on IBM’s e-commerce inventions without permission or a license.

Groupon argued that IBM didn’t use the patents in question and accused the tech giant of relying on its huge IP portfolio to charge other companies.

Two of the patents came from the Prodigy online service that started in the late 1980s and another related to preserving information in a continuing client-server conversation. The fourth patent relates to authentication.

IBM’s IP licensing revenue brought in $1.19B in 2017. The company spends $5.6B a year on R&D.

Groupon shares drops 7.4% to $4.86 on the news.

IBM shares are down 1% to $145.20.

Update with IBM statement to Seeking Alpha:

"IBM invests nearly $6 billion annually in research and development, producing innovations for society. We rely on our patents to protect our innovations. We are pleased by the jury's verdict."