CNH Industrial's pop shows bottom for machinery stocks, analyst says

Strong Q2 results from CNH Industrial (CNHI +0.4% ) may finally mark a bottom for machinery stocks, says Melius Research's Rob Wertheimer, as CNHI's double-digit jump yesterday "may be a short squeeze, but there is ample room for upside in machinery stocks if the cycle continues."

Wertheimer notes machinery stocks' multiples generally have contracted following strong earnings reports in recent quarters; Caterpillar (CAT -0.8% ), for one, reported earnings and EBITDA that easily beat estimates in each of the prior two quarters yet the stock stumbled.