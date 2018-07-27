CYS stockholders approve merger with Two Harbors Investment

|About: CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS)|By:, SA News Editor

The merger of CYS Investments (CYS -1.1%) and an indirect subsidiary of Two Harbors Investment (TWO -0.8%) is expected to close on July 31, 2018.

About 59.5% of outstanding shares of CYS common stock were voted, with about 96.52% of votes cast in favor of the merger proposal.

CYS is expected to delist from trading on the NYSE after the close of trading on July 31.

Source: Press Release

