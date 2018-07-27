Moog down 8% post Q3 results

Moog (MOG.A -8.1% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 10.5% Y/Y to $692M. Segment sales: Aircraft controls $299.6M (+6% Y/Y), Space & defense controls $149.81M (+17% Y/Y) and Industrial systems $242.59M (+12.5% Y/Y).

Q3 Overall gross margin declined by 60 bps to 28.5% and operating margin improved by 56 bps to 10.7%.

Segment operating margins: Aircraft controls 11.1% up by 80 bps , Space & defense controls 11% up by 100 bps and Industrial systems 10% up by 10 bps .

SG&A expenses were $103.05M up by 15.6% Y/Y.

Cash from operating activities was $46.35M compared to $169.32M a year ago.

FY18 Outlook: Sales $2.7B; EPS $4.32-4.52; operating margin 9.6%; adj. operating margin 10.8% and cash from operating activities $150M.

