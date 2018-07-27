Provident Financial Services slumps as Q2 dinged by charge-offs

Provident Financial Services (PFS -4.2% ) falls as Q2 net earnings were reduced by $11.8M, or 18 cents a share, from charge-offs related to two borrowers.

The company had filed an 8-K on July 5, 2018 disclosing a credit loss associated with a $15.4M credit to a commercial borrower that filed for liquidation in March, resulting in a $14.9M net charge-off.

Two loans from another commercial borrower also became impaired during the quarter, leading to a net charge-off of $4.0M.

"We do not believe these credits are indicative of any deterioration in our overall credit quality," says Chairman, President, and CEO Christopher Martin. "We will continue to pursue all available avenues for recovery of these loan losses."

Q2 net interest margin increased three basis points to 3.33% from 3.30% for Q1.

Its allowance for loan losses was 0.81% of total loans at June 30, 2018 vs. $0.82% at Dec. 31, 2017.

Source: Press Release

