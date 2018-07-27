Shari Redstone denies link to Moonves allegations; CBS -5.6%

Shari Redstone -- recently at loggerheads with CBS chief Les Moonves over a contentious possible re-merger of CBS and Viacom (VIA, VIAB) -- has denied being behind allegations that Moonves has been involved in sexual misconduct over decades.

Those allegations are part of an article that is reportedly set to be published in The New Yorker today.

CBS is now down 5.6% after a slide beginning when the news first trickled out.

"The malicious insinuation that Ms. Redstone is somehow behind the allegations of inappropriate personal behavior by Mr. Moonves or today’s reports is false and self-serving," a Redstone representative says. "Ms. Redstone hopes that the investigation of these allegations is thorough, open and transparent."

The independent directors on the CBS board responded to the allegations as well, all before The New Yorker has even published its report. “All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously. The Independent Directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the Company’s clear policies in that regard.

"Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action. The timing of this report comes in the midst of the Company’s very public legal dispute. While that litigation process continues, the CBS management team has the full support of the independent board members."