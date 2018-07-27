Starbucks up nicely after Q3 beat but some analysts see 'lackluster' results

Starbucks (SBUX +1.7% ) is higher after reporting better than expected FQ3 earnings and lifting its Q4 EPS forecast to $0.68, above the $0.63 analyst consensus estimate, but some analysts are not particularly excited over the results.

BMO Capital's Andrew Strelzik reiterates a Market Perform rating on SBUX shares, calling the quarter "lackluster" and warning of "real risk that Starbucks lowers its growth targets in coming quarters."

Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh reiterates an Equal Weight rating, saying SBUX is making the right moves to streamline its business but "meaningful top-line improvement will take time and is fairly reflected in current valuation."

Stifel's Chris O'Cull also maintains a Hold rating, calling it "deja brew," writing that while SBUX continues to highlight the same U.S. comp and digital strategy, its efforts have not delivered results to match guidance.

Oppenheimer's Brian Bittner is more optimistic, reiterating an Outperform rating as the company nears the end of a "tough" FY 2018, "and with a reduced financial bar for 2019 already in place, we believe stock now presents an attractive opportunity and are ready to become more aggressive."