Civeo -5% post Q2 results miss

Civeo (CVEO -4.8% ) reports Q2 sales increase 41.5% to $130.18M primarily due to integration of Noralta

Adjusted EBITDA increased 32% to $24.5M, however margins were compressed to 18.8%, down 135bps due to Noralta transaction costs.

Outlook: Q3 sales of $122M-127M, with EBITDA of $24M-27M

For FY18, the company expects revenues of $478M-495M; EBITDA of $85M-92M and Capex of ~$20M-25M.

