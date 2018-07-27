Civeo -5% post Q2 results miss

Civeo (CVEO -4.8%) reports Q2 sales increase 41.5% to $130.18M primarily due to integration of Noralta
Adjusted EBITDA increased 32% to $24.5M, however margins were compressed to 18.8%, down 135bps due to Noralta transaction costs.
Outlook: Q3 sales of $122M-127M, with EBITDA of $24M-27M
For FY18, the company expects revenues of $478M-495M; EBITDA of $85M-92M and Capex of ~$20M-25M.
