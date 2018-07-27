BT Group +4.6% after boosting core profit

BT Group (NYSE:BT) is up 4.6% after posting Q1 results where core earnings ticked up as cost savings made up for a slight decline in revenues.

As expected, group revenues dropped just over 2% on an adjusted basis. (The company switched to IFRS 15 reporting from last year's IAS 18.)

EBITDA, meanwhile, rose 1% to £1.8B, and adjusted pretax profit rose 3% to £816M.

Revenue by unit results: Consumer, £2.59B (up 2%); Business and public sector, £1.085B (down 4%); Wholesale and Ventures, £459M (down 8%); Global Services, £1.15B (down 8%); Openreach, £1.22B (down 2%).

It's reiterated guidance for 2018-19 for underlying revenues to drop about 2%, and for EBITDA of £7.3B-£7.4B; free cash flow of £2.3B-£2.5B and capex of about £3.7B.

Trading update slides

Press release