Phillips 66 refineries running all Canadian crude they can handle, CEO says

Phillips 66 (PSX +2.2% ) is "maxed out" on heavy Canadian crude oil at its U.S. refineries and will not seek additional supply from a new pipeline, CEO Greg Garland says following the company's strong Q2 earnings beat.

PSX is running more than 500K bbl/day of Canadian crude, Garland said during today's earnings conference call, “so we’re the largest importer of Canadian crude. We’re probably running at about 80% of it... so we’re kind of maxed out on Canadian heavy today.”

PSX said on the call that its nine refineries would operate in the mid-90% range of their combined crude oil processing capacity of 1.65M bbl/day during Q3, and it plans no major turnaround overhauls for its refineries in the quarter.