Principal Financial gains post-Q2 results

Principal Financial Group (PFG +3.9% ) perked up even after announcing post-market close yesterday Q2 non-GAAP operating EPS of $1.35, which missed consensus by 2 cents.

Total company assets under management of $666.6B, with total company net cash flows of $2.3B.

PFG expects 2018 capital deployment to be at the high end of $900M-$1.3B range, according to its slide show.

The company also declared Q2 common stock dividend of 53 cents a share, up 1 cent from its Q1 dividend.

Book value per common share--excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) other than foreign currency translation adjustment--increased to $40.88 at June 30, 2018 vs. $40.71 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Retirement and Income Solutions-fee sales of $3.1B and net cash flow of $1.2B contributed to higher end-of-period account values of $229.3B, a 9% increase from the prior year period.

Retirement and Income Solutions-spread sales were $2.1B, including fixed annuity sales of $1.5B, helped boost end-of-period account values 9% to $42.7B Y/Y.

