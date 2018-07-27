American Electric Power cancels Wind Catcher project

American Electric Power (AEP) says it is canceling its Wind Catcher project, a day after Texas utility regulators unanimously rejected the project.

AEP says timely regulatory approval was necessary so it could complete the project by the end of 2020 and be eligible for the full value of federal production tax credits for wind energy.

The 2 GW wind farm in the Oklahoma panhandle, which would have been the largest single renewable energy project in the U.S., had been approved by regulators in Louisiana and Arkansas, as well as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, while a decision was pending in Oklahoma.