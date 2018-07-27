Pearson +3.7% amid return to underlying profit growth

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) has gained 3.7% in U.S. trading after earnings where it pursued a turnaround amid new demand for digital courseware in the United States.

Sales (seasonally weak in the first half, with 80% coming in H2) were up 2% in underlying terms. North American gained 3%. That was driven mainly by U.S. higher education courseware, Online Program Management, Connections Academy, Professional Certification and the Pearson Test of English Academic.

Meanwhile, adjusted operating underlying profit grew 46%.

And net debt was trimmed to £775M from a year-ago £1.63B. It was up in typical seasonality from £432M at the end of 2017.

