Appeals court vacates two permits for EQT's Mountain Valley pipeline

Environmentalists score a victory as the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacates decisions by two federal agencies that allowed EQT Corp. (EQT, EQM) to build the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia across federal land.

The court said parts of decisions made by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service granting the pipeline rights of way across federal land failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, the Mineral Leasing Act and the National Forest Management Act, and remanded the case back to the agencies for further proceedings.

EQT yesterday delayed the targeted completion date for Mountain Valley to Q1 2019 from late 2018, and today's ruling could add even more time to the project.

Mountain Valley is owned by units of EQT, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AtlaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources.