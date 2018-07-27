Twitter wraps 20% drop-off as analysts defend stock

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) saved its worst for last today, hitting session lows around the close and sealing a 20.6% drop following earnings that clearly disappointed investors.

Meanwhile, analysts as a whole generally stuck up for the embattled shares in reaction today.

Jefferies and Citigroup have raised targets higher. Jefferies boosted to $38 from $33, now implying 11.4% upside, pointing to expected H2 acceleration (though against easy comps) vs. a challenge in maintaining international growth. Citigroup raised to $39, with Mark May encouraged by growth in data and licensing and improved user monetization (though near-term upside is limited). (h/t Bloomberg)

RBC cut its target to $30 (vs. today's close of $34.11). Twitter's executing better, Mark Mahaney says, especially as "rising tides lift (almost) all boats, and internet advertising is a tsunami" -- but Q3 guidance pointed to lower EBITDA and monthly users.