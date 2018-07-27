Four Corners Property Trust closes on two more restaurants in WPG dea.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) closes on the purchase of two more restaurant properties from Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG).

FCPT -0.13% in after-hours trading.

Purchase price for the two properties is about $4.6M and represents a capitalization rate consistent with FCPT's investment thresholds and past transactions. the leased have current weighted average remaining term of 7.6 years.

One property is a corporate-owned Olive Garden and the other tis a franchisee-operated Taco Bell. Both are outparcels of one of WPG's open air properties in Connecticut.

