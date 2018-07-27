NextEra Energy agrees to close Iowa nuclear plant by end of 2020

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) says it will end commercial operations at the Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa by late 2020 and is shortening a power purchase agreement with utility Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) by five years.

LNT agrees to pay $110M to NEE in September 2020 and buy 340 MW of power from four of NEE’s existing Iowa wind projects in exchange for the early end of the power purchase agreement.

Both the plant closure and the buyout payment require regulatory approval.