About 15% of Nationstar Mortgage shares elect cash for merger consideration

About 84.6% of Nationstar (NYSE:NSM) common stock voted to receive WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) stock as the form of merger consideration for their Nationstar shares, according to the election preliminary results.

FIF HE Holdings, or Fortress, elected to get cash for all of its 68,104,736 Nationstar shares. It's expected that Fortress will own about 5.1% of WMIH's common stock after applying prorations and adjustment procedures required.

WMIH and Nationstar expect the merger to close on July 31, 2018.

