Techs tumble again, pacing broad-based retreat

Stocks ended with broad losses as disappointing earnings reports from Intel (-8.6%) and Twitter (-20.5%) outweighed a strong U.S. GDP reading and led to a big drop in the tech sector (-2%).

It was the second straight day of sharp tech losses, after the sector slumped yesterday as Facebook posted its worst day ever.

Amazon opened ~4% higher following a better than expected Q2 earnings report but weakened substantially through the day to close just 0.5% higher.

No other group lost more than 0.9%, and three groups - financials (+0.2%), consumer staples (+0.2%) and telecoms (+1.9%) - finished with gains.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.6% and the S&P 500 added 0.6% for their fourth straight weekly gains, but the Nasdaq fell 1.1%.

U.S. Treasury prices today moved higher, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping 2 bps to 2.96%.

U.S. WTI crude futures broke a three-day win streak, falling 1.3% to $68.69/bbl but logging its first weekly gain in four weeks.