Caterpillar's three-month rolling machine retail sales +25%

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) says its worldwide machine retail sales rose 25% Y/Y for the rolling three-month period ending in June, slightly better than the 24% gain reported last month but a bit below April's 28% gain.

Sales in the Asia Pacific region surged 37% during the period, while sales rose 29% for Latin America, 22% for North America and 19% for Europe and the Middle East.

CAT's energy and transportation retail sales for the latest rolling three-month period rose 14%, marked by sales increases of 30% in oil and gas and 12% in power generation but respective declines of 9% and 4% in the transportation and industrial segments.