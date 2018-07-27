MoviePass parent rebounds late after service restoration

MoviePass parent Helios & Matheson (NASDAQ:HMNY) has regained some ground after hours following a post-close notice that the company's restored service after an outage that drew attention on Thursday night.

Shares are up 10% postmarket, taking a (very small) edge off a 70.7% decline today that was spurred by a short-term loan it took to continue paying processors to resolve the outage.

The company issued a $6.2M demand note, using $5M of that to pay merchant and fulfillment processors, and will execute a demand note guaranty to ensure punctual payment.

"We have handled the issues on the back-end, and our app is now up-and-running with stability at 100%," the firm tells customers.