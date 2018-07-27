Six women level charges at CBS chief Moonves in story

Six women have charged CBS Chairman/CEO Les Moonves with sexual harassment that covered a period of years, in a much-discussed story now published by The New Yorker.

Four of those women described forcible touching and kissing. Dozens more describe abuse at the company, according to the story.

In recent months, Ronan Farrow notes, Moonves has been a prominent voice in Hollywood's "#MeToo" movement.

More than 30 current and former CBS employees said in the report that such behavior extended from Moonves to parts of the corporation including CBS News and 60 Minutes, where a "top-down" culture of harassment is described.

In a statement, Moonves says “Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our company. I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely.

"But I always understood and respected -- and abided by the principle -- that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career," Moonves says.

CBS shares slipped 6.1% today, and are off another 1% so far after hours.

